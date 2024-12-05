Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and Late Night Linux
-
Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #462 · Listener Feedback
Check out the new Going GNU/Linux website design and the new articles! Bill goes Big GNU/Linux and has been having issues with Ubuntu based distros. We discuss snap vs flatpack. Sean rambles, makes software recommendations, and wants your opinion on Enlightenment. Gabe asks about device drivers for GNU/Linux JackDeth has weather recommendations, details a powerful computer and recommends RustDesk over Team viewer. George From Tulsa tiscusses laptop battery life and virtual machines on macOS. Reid provides an update on the Lemur Pro and Jim like's the new music.
00:00 Going GNU/Linux 462 · Listener Feedback
00:28 Larry uses the wrong microphone
03:21 Larry redesigns the Going GNU/Linux website
06:16 Bill plays with Big GNU/Linux
07:26 Bill has been having issues with Ubuntu based distributions
09:18 Larry switches to the correct mic
10:40 GNU/Linux Mint ran without issues. Is it Snap vs. Flatpack?
14:46 SCALE 22x announcement
17:29 Sean: Ramblings and software recommendations
20:17 Software Freedom Day
23:43 YT-DLP
25:30 Gramps
26:20 Open source astronomy software
27:13 Inkscape and Sodipodi
27:34 AnsiWeather
29:09 Sean: Send in your opinions on Enlightenment
31:07 Stellarium
40:47 Gabe: GNU/Linux device drivers
51:26 JackDeth: Recommendations for Sean on weather apps
54:11 JackDeth: Dell Optiplex GNU/Linux load out
62:03 RustDesk vs. Team Viewer
66:28 George: Laptop battery life
72:26 George: UTM Virtual machine
74:47 Reid: An update on the Lemur Pro
81:22 Jim: I like the music
84:01 End
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 310
We are characteristically cynical about Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub ’s token effort to improve FOSS security, more positive about FreeCAD 1.0 and elementary OS 8, somewhat ambivalent about the new OpenWrt router, understanding about GNU/Linux sanctioning the Bcachefs dev, and surprised that Félim is slowly starting to warm up to the idea of atomic distros (because KDE, obvs).