Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and Late Night Linux

Check out the new Going GNU/Linux website design and the new articles! Bill goes Big GNU/Linux and has been having issues with Ubuntu based distros. We discuss snap vs flatpack. Sean rambles, makes software recommendations, and wants your opinion on Enlightenment. Gabe asks about device drivers for GNU/Linux JackDeth has weather recommendations, details a powerful computer and recommends RustDesk over Team viewer. George From Tulsa tiscusses laptop battery life and virtual machines on macOS. Reid provides an update on the Lemur Pro and Jim like's the new music.

00:00 Going GNU/Linux 462 · Listener Feedback

00:28 Larry uses the wrong microphone

03:21 Larry redesigns the Going GNU/Linux website

06:16 Bill plays with Big GNU/Linux

07:26 Bill has been having issues with Ubuntu based distributions

09:18 Larry switches to the correct mic

10:40 GNU/Linux Mint ran without issues. Is it Snap vs. Flatpack?

14:46 SCALE 22x announcement

17:29 Sean: Ramblings and software recommendations

20:17 Software Freedom Day

23:43 YT-DLP

25:30 Gramps

26:20 Open source astronomy software

27:13 Inkscape and Sodipodi

27:34 AnsiWeather

29:09 Sean: Send in your opinions on Enlightenment

31:07 Stellarium

40:47 Gabe: GNU/Linux device drivers

51:26 JackDeth: Recommendations for Sean on weather apps

54:11 JackDeth: Dell Optiplex GNU/Linux load out

62:03 RustDesk vs. Team Viewer

66:28 George: Laptop battery life

72:26 George: UTM Virtual machine

74:47 Reid: An update on the Lemur Pro

81:22 Jim: I like the music

84:01 End

