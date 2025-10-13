news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 13, 2025



Quoting: Upgrade to VirtualBox 7.2 breaks networking for all guests —

I am quite baffled why a year-old bug would be reintroduced into production. I am also baffled by the lack of reports on this issue. It is quite likely the issue will soon be permanently fixed, and you won't need this tutorial at all. For now, my suggestion is to actually use VirtualBox 7.1, unless you have pressing issues for trying the latest one, at least until the problem gets resolved.

If you must run 7.2, then you have three separate methods to get things working. I can't claim credit for any, except the fact I was diligent enough to go through a pile of old tickets, and look for something that would ring a bell. And ring it did. Manual IP assignment, live network type change, and a new network. All work fine. Well, that would be all for now. Happy virtualization, and see you around.