posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 13, 2025



Quoting: The Only Thing Stopping You from Switching to Linux Is Your Mindset —

Like you, I see those flashy headlines and articles every day trying to convince Windows users to switch to Linux—how it’s supposedly better in every possible way, how you can use all your favorite apps, and so on. But honestly, most of that is just talk. It sounds great on paper, but it doesn’t match up with reality. Still, I guess those kinds of articles do their job pretty well.

Here, though, I want to take a slightly different approach. Right from the start, let me be clear: I’m not here to persuade anyone to jump on the Linux bandwagon. Instead, I want to talk about what I think is the real reason many people never make the switch—and surprisingly, it’s something I rarely see anyone mention. The biggest obstacle isn’t the software, the hardware, or even Linux itself. It’s you—and your mindset.