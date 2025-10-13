news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-based dual-port WLED controller features Ethernet port, 24V DC input
When it comes to ESP32-based WLED controllers, some of the best options are boards like the Adafruit Sparkle Motion, Mini Sparkle Motion, and Sparkle Motion Stick, but most of the time, they are out of stock. Thankfully, there are similar alternatives like the xChroma WLED Type-C and HACK Lab HackLED Pro, with similar features and wider availability.
-
CNX Software ☛ Digilent Analog Discovery Studio Max – A 14-in-1 portable electronics trainer kit with four breadboards
The Analog Discovery Studio Max (ADS Max) is an all-in-one electronics trainer kit with four breadboards developed by Digilent for academic and engineering experimentation. Designed for both classroom and remote learning, it combines the functionality of 14 essential instruments into one, making it ideal for circuit design, signal analysis, and embedded systems education. The instruments include an oscilloscope, waveform generator, logic and spectrum analyzers, DMM, programmable and static power supplies, and a protocol analyzer.
-
Hackaday ☛ DIY 35mm Film Scanning
If you are sitting on a horde of negatives, waiting for the digital photography fad to die off, it may be time to think about digitizing your old film. [Kinpro1024] can help with the PiDigitzier, an open-source film scanning solution. The build centers around a Pi Zero 2, a Pi HQ camera, and a diffusing LED lighting fixture. Of course, there’s also some miscellaneous hardware and a camera lens; the example used a Pentax 50 mm f1.8 lens.
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #512 - The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2026 is here!
Plus discussion on neuromorphic computing and an interesting collaboration with The Royal Mint Howdy, If you haven't started your Christmas shopping yet, then well done — you are more adult than I. But if you are thinking about what to buy for the tech enthusiasts in your life, The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2026 has just been published.