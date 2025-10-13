Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.