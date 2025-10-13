Investigative Journalism in Debian and the Wider Free Software Community

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.

KDE Frameworks 6.19 fixes the “Delete oldest files from the trash” option for how to handle a full trash, fixes an issue that made Plasma System Monitor render graphs when not visible, and fixes an issue that made it impossible to paste text containing “file:///” into a Sticky Note widget.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Investigative Journalism in Debian and the Wider Free Software Community

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 13, 2025,

updated Oct 13, 2025



Earlier today some Investigative Journalism (not ordinary reporting but in-depth investigations) by Daniel Pocock was republished in the sister site, as was his article about cult-like behaviour in Debian and very concerning secrecy (to hide the project's inappropriate dealings). There is this prevalent belief that Debian is extremely transparent, as Pocock explained in relation to a volunteer who had literally drowned under Debian's watch. We really need to rebut this claim or dispute this widespread perception/belief.

"Of course, the serious things in the blog: a) Dandrimont's email calls her Pauline Pommeret but he knows that is not her real name; b) Ledru's email reveals he has no understanding of ethical practice," Pocock added. "It is hard to prove if they tried this deliberately or if they were just habitually trying to help each other out. Nonetheless, the fact that at least two members of the French Debian cell were supporting the girl allows us to suggest the possibility of a conspiracy. To prove a conspiracy we would need to show there was direct collusion between Dandrimont and Ledru."

There's a whole lot of abuse going on there as money flows in from companies like Google; people then compete for that money, sometimes through girlfriends. Nepotism and "bedroom politics" aren't too pleasant to talk about it, but it's happening all the time.

It is not a left- or right-wing matter; it's about ethics. █