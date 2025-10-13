Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.