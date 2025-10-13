news
Blender 5.0 Beta Officially Released with HDR and Wide Gamut Display Support
Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.
It also promises a new “Jump Time by Delta” operator for jumping forward/backward in time by a user-specified delta, revamped Curve drawing to better support the new Curves object type and all of their features, and a new “Cylinder” option for curve display type allows rendering thicker curves without the flat ribbon appearance.