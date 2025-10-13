Development and GNU/Linux Leftovers

I've mentioned a few times before that one of the biggest hurdles for me to switch to Linux is not having access to Adobe Creative Cloud, and specifically things like Photoshop and Lightroom. I've tried some pretty creative solutions, including apps like WinApps and Wine, on top of trying alternatives like GIMP and RawTherapee. Unfortunately, virtualization and real-time translation don't work all that well for something this complex, and as I've mentioned before, free alternatives to Photoshop only remind me why paid options exist.

And then I remembered something. Adobe now provides web-based versions of Photoshop and Lightroom, and those are available on all platforms. It's easy to forget this is an option, but I took it for a spin with my most common workloads, and I have to say, the best Linux alternative to Photoshop may just be Photoshop.