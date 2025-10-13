news
Development and GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 116: Big Endian, Big Problems
This week on Linux Out Loud, we’re plugging into the source! We kick things off with a look at the wild world of robotics competitions, from the destructive Norwalk Havoc Robot League to updates on our local FLL and FTC teams.
Montana Linux ☛ Video: The Oral History of Ken Thompson
Applications
-
XDA ☛ I got tired of looking for Linux alternatives to Adobe Creative Cloud — but I didn't need to
I've mentioned a few times before that one of the biggest hurdles for me to switch to Linux is not having access to Adobe Creative Cloud, and specifically things like Photoshop and Lightroom. I've tried some pretty creative solutions, including apps like WinApps and Wine, on top of trying alternatives like GIMP and RawTherapee. Unfortunately, virtualization and real-time translation don't work all that well for something this complex, and as I've mentioned before, free alternatives to Photoshop only remind me why paid options exist.
And then I remembered something. Adobe now provides web-based versions of Photoshop and Lightroom, and those are available on all platforms. It's easy to forget this is an option, but I took it for a spin with my most common workloads, and I have to say, the best Linux alternative to Photoshop may just be Photoshop.
Instructionals/Technical
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux how to ssh tunnel mail traffic (smtp 25,465,587,2525) (imap 143,993) via your own server (proxy for thunderbird)
mail is a ancient biest in need for massive rust based rewrite, but a lot of users rely on it for a lot of tasks [...]
Development
-
Programming
-
Hubert Figuière ☛ Hubert Figuière: Dev Log September 2025
Not as much as I wanted to do was done in September.
Extracting more of the calibration values for colour correction on DNG. Currently work on fixing the purple colour cast.
Added Nikon ZR and EOS C50.
-
