original
How Not to Silence Tux Machines (It'll Only Backfire, Badly)
In 2023 Rianne explained the abuse and even hate crimes she had been subjected to. Months later a person with a mental health problem (by his own admission; he had sought professional help) tried to take down her articles in all sorts of ways (contacting the webhost as they still habitually do, sending her E-mails which she always ignored, sending her post through the mail). Then he started sending her legal threats by post. Then he sent people with massive bundles of paper to her home. He demanded her silence and complete removal of her articles (without any legal basis, just aspersions), after he had been repeatedly turned down at many levels. He has since then sent literally thousands of pages of legal papers to her home. Why would she censor what she wrote about what actually happened to her?
She sued him [1, 2] and only weeks later a violent Serial Strangler from Microsoft showed up for a "tag-team". At this point, two misogynists were at it. Both connected to Microsoft.
One was literally paid a lot of money by Microsoft. Another keeps defending Microsoft while attacking this site.
Does that sound like a sane person? Recently he admitted in public that those thousands of legal papers were sponsored by somebody else and his unscrupulous, bigoted* law firm refuses to say who. Here's a timeline of what he did. █
_______
* I personally deem this law firm antisemitic as well, not just deeply misogynistic and authoritarian. It's like the "QAnon of law firms".
From my personal blog: If You Glorify Violence, Then Some People Will Eventually Do It | The Second Antisemitic Attack in Manchester on October 2nd Came From Brett Wilson LLP (Almost at the Exact Same Time as the First) | Brett Wilson LLP Acting in a Way That We Deem Antisemitic, Disrespectful, and Highly Insensitive | Safety Precautions and Hate Crimes | Brett Wilson LLP Not Only Attacks People During Funerals But Also During Fasting on Holiest of Days (and the Latter is Intentional)