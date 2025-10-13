How Not to Silence Tux Machines (It'll Only Backfire, Badly)

Do you waddle the waddle?

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

KDE Frameworks 6.19 fixes the “Delete oldest files from the trash” option for how to handle a full trash, fixes an issue that made Plasma System Monitor render graphs when not visible, and fixes an issue that made it impossible to paste text containing “file:///” into a Sticky Note widget.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.

How Not to Silence Tux Machines (It'll Only Backfire, Badly)

In 2023 Rianne explained the abuse and even hate crimes she had been subjected to. Months later a person with a mental health problem (by his own admission; he had sought professional help) tried to take down her articles in all sorts of ways (contacting the webhost as they still habitually do, sending her E-mails which she always ignored, sending her post through the mail). Then he started sending her legal threats by post. Then he sent people with massive bundles of paper to her home. He demanded her silence and complete removal of her articles (without any legal basis, just aspersions), after he had been repeatedly turned down at many levels. He has since then sent literally thousands of pages of legal papers to her home. Why would she censor what she wrote about what actually happened to her?

She sued him [1, 2] and only weeks later a violent Serial Strangler from Microsoft showed up for a "tag-team". At this point, two misogynists were at it. Both connected to Microsoft.

One was literally paid a lot of money by Microsoft. Another keeps defending Microsoft while attacking this site.

Does that sound like a sane person? Recently he admitted in public that those thousands of legal papers were sponsored by somebody else and his unscrupulous, bigoted* law firm refuses to say who. Here's a timeline of what he did. █

* I personally deem this law firm antisemitic as well, not just deeply misogynistic and authoritarian. It's like the "QAnon of law firms".

From my personal blog: If You Glorify Violence, Then Some People Will Eventually Do It | The Second Antisemitic Attack in Manchester on October 2nd Came From Brett Wilson LLP (Almost at the Exact Same Time as the First) | Brett Wilson LLP Acting in a Way That We Deem Antisemitic, Disrespectful, and Highly Insensitive | Safety Precautions and Hate Crimes | Brett Wilson LLP Not Only Attacks People During Funerals But Also During Fasting on Holiest of Days (and the Latter is Intentional)