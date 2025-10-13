news

XIVA Studio - multimedia-oriented Linux distribution

XIVA Studio is a Linux custom distribution that aims to meet the demands of professionals in the areas of video, audio, graphic production, animation and multimedia in general. Developed on the foundation of BigLinux and Manjaro, this customization brings with it a wide variety of free software, which are the main highlights in their respective areas.

XIVA Studio offers optimised Linux kernels built for a number of popular processor and graphics cards configurations