Security and Windows TCO
Krebs On Security ☛ Why Phishers Love New TLDs Like .shop, .top and .xyz
Phishing attacks increased nearly 40 percent in the year ending August 2024, with much of that growth concentrated at a small number of new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) -- such as .shop, .top, .xyz -- that attract scammers with rock-bottom prices and no meaningful registration requirements, new research finds. Meanwhile, the nonprofit entity that oversees the domain name industry is moving forward with plans to introduce a slew of new gTLDs.
Windows TCO
The Register UK ☛ US energy contractor ENGlobal reports 'limited' access to IT
In a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said it became aware of a cybersecurity incident on November 25 after criminals broke into its networks and locked up some of its files.
"While the investigation and remediation efforts remain ongoing, access to the company's IT system is limited to essential business operations," according to the Form 8-K filing.
NVISO Labs ☛ Building Cyber Resilience Against Ransomware Attacks
At NVISO we want to view security as a business enabler, so we ask ourselves “could we meet organizations at their current readiness level and help them identify tangible next steps to take to develop actual resilience against ransomware, while attaining compliance requirements?” This led us to create a series of blog posts to guide organizations in building resilience against ransomware attacks while meeting regulatory requirements.
This is the first blogpost in this series. Its aim is twofold: to enable organizations embarking on a journey to build resilience against ransomware to recognize common misconceptions hindering readiness efforts and offer a conceptual framework to guide effective resilience building.
Bitdefender ☛ No guarantees of payday for ransomware gang that claims to have hacked children's hospital
Alder Hey Childen's Hospital, which treats more than 450,000 patients every year, says it is working closely with the National Crime Agency (NCA) and others to ensure that its IT systems are secure.
In a statement published on its website, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said that the attack was not linked to the ongoing ransomware attack at nearby Wirral University Teaching Hospital (WUTH), believed to be the work of the rival RansomHub gang.
