Carl Svensson ☛ The Peach meme: On CRTs, pixels and signal quality (again)
For the record, I want to be very clear that I think this is a poor way of illustrating the effects of a CRT. Firstly, the photo is out of focus - which is understandable, because it's notoriously hard to take a good photo of a CRT screen. Secondly, nobody sits that close to a CRT (or any other screen). Finally, the meme doesn't tell us what connection type is used in the photo.
Dan Langille ☛ ETCDIR for sysutils/mqttwarn is not as expected
I modified my mqttwarn scripts today to ignore some messages.
University of Toronto ☛ Maybe why OverlayFS had its readdir() inode number issue
A while back I wrote about readdir()'s inode numbers versus OverlayFS, which discussed an issue where for efficiency reasons, OverlayFS sometimes returned different inode numbers in readdir() than in stat(). This is not POSIX legal unless you do some pretty perverse interpretations (as covered in my entry), but lots of filesystems deviate from POSIX semantics every so often. A more interesting question is why, and I suspect the answer is related to another issue that's come up, the problem of NFS exports of NFS mounts.
Ivan ☛ Replacing a running Linux system with NixOS over SSH
As I am also lazy, I wanted to do this without getting up from my chair, fishing out the notebook and sitting on the kitchen floor with a recovery drive in hand manually typing in commands until I get to a ssh-able state like some sort of caveman. So, today we’re going to try to replace an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS installation with a NixOS system exclusively over SSH with minimal downtime.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install MERN Stack on AlmaLinux 10
Building modern web applications requires a robust technology stack that combines efficiency, scalability, and developer productivity. The MERN Stack—MongoDB, Express.js, React.js, and Node.js—has emerged as one of the most popular full-stack JavaScript frameworks for creating dynamic, data-driven applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flask on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Flask stands as one of the most versatile and lightweight Python web frameworks available today, making it an ideal choice for developers building web applications on enterprise-grade systems. When combined with Rocky GNU/Linux 10, a stable and secure enterprise GNU/Linux distribution, Flask creates a powerful foundation for deploying scalable web applications in production environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLite on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
SQLite stands as one of the most widely deployed database engines in the world, powering countless applications from mobile devices to enterprise systems. This lightweight, self-contained database solution requires zero configuration and operates without a separate server process, making it an excellent choice for Rocky GNU/Linux 10 environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenZL on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
OpenZL represents a significant advancement in data compression technology. Meta released this open-source format-aware compression framework in October 2025, offering developers and system administrators a powerful tool for optimizing storage and data transfer.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flask on AlmaLinux 10
Flask stands as one of the most versatile and lightweight Python web frameworks, perfect for developers seeking simplicity without sacrificing functionality. When paired with AlmaLinux 10’s enterprise-grade stability and security features, Flask creates an ideal foundation for robust web applications and microservices architecture.
