Free Software hasn't won
The responsibility is ours – computer nerds' – to make Free Software win. When we build a hardware device, we must publish the firmware sources. We must publish technical documentation – it often so happens that the device documentation needed to make open firmware is missing or incomplete (another war story from the Librem 5, camera sensors this time).
As users, or institutional customers, we should demand that the manufacturer provides open sources for any firmware they are shipping with their devices.
But there's one more way: political pressure. I expect this to be a more effective method than individual action. After all, EU managed to convince phone manufacturers to standardize on USB-C ports for charging, as well as to extend the warranty period. Perhaps they could also force computer manufacturers to not install boot loader locks. It would fit nicely into the Information Society Directive.