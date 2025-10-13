news
Free and Open Source Software
-
OWLEN - terminal User Interface LLM client for Ollama - LinuxLinks
OWLEN is a Rust-powered, terminal-first interface for interacting with local large language models.
It provides a responsive chat workflow that runs against Ollama with a focus on developer productivity, vim-style navigation, and seamless session management—all without leaving your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
MangaSharp - CLI manga downloader and reader - LinuxLinks
MangaSharp is a CLI that supports downloading manga and other comics from a variety of sites.
All images will be converted to the WebP format to optimize disk usage while still maintaining high quality. It also includes a lightweight web interface for reading locally saved manga.
This is free and open source software.