Best Free and Open Source Software

dgop - system monitoring tool with CLI and REST API - LinuxLinks
dgop is a system monitoring tool with CLI and REST API.
It can be used standalone, or as a companion for DankMaterialShell to unlock system information functionality.
dgop supports cursor-based sampling for building real-time monitoring tools like htop. Instead of relying on instantaneous snapshots, you can track system state changes over time for more accurate CPU usage calculations and network/disk rates.
13 Best Free and Open Source Linux Bibliography Tools - LinuxLinks
A common misconception is that bibliography tools are really only useful for academics. However, this type of software is a type of reference manager offering the ability to collect large amounts of metadata.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled an updated list of 13 useful bibliographic software, including native Linux applications, Java based tools, and Web-based programs. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to publish their research more quickly.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Hayagriva - bibliography management - LinuxLinks
Hayagriva is a tool that can help you or your apps deal with literature and other media.
Hayagriva can be used both as a library and as a Command Line Interface (CLI).
This is free and open source software.