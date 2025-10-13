Best Free and Open Source Software

A common misconception is that bibliography tools are really only useful for academics. However, this type of software is a type of reference manager offering the ability to collect large amounts of metadata.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled an updated list of 13 useful bibliographic software, including native Linux applications, Java based tools, and Web-based programs. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to publish their research more quickly.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.