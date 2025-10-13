Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Compact M5Stack Unit C6L Integrates RISC-V ESP32-C6 and SX1262 for LoRa Meshtastic Use

The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.

Orange Pi Previews Orange Pi 6 Plus with 12-core architecture and dual 5G Ethernet ports

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka Released with Download Links, Official Flavors and Torrents

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 13, 2025

system monitoring tool

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.18 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series.

 
How Not to Silence Tux Machines (It'll Only Backfire, Badly) [original]

  
defending Microsoft while attacking this site

 
Daniel Pocock Has Three New Articles About Bedroom Nepotism in the Debian Project [original]

  
Pocock is being demonised for the same reasons and by the same people who attack RMS

 
Keeping Healthy [original]

  
Next month calm will increase

 
Brett Wilson LLP, the Firm That Lodged a Frivolous Lawsuit Against Tux Machines (for Talking About Abuses and Hate Crimes Committed Against Tux Machines), Got Sued by Its Very Own Clients [original]

  
The Yanpolsky couple won't be their last nightmare

 
OpenSSH 10.2 Released with Key Bugfix for ControlPersist Issue

  
OpenSSH 10.2 addresses bugs and prepares to deprecate SHA1 SSHFP records

 
KDE Frameworks 6.19 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

  
The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue with KDE Frameworks 6.19, released today by the KDE Project as a companion to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment and KDE Gear 25.08.2 software suite.


  
 


 
The Only Thing Stopping You from Switching to Linux Is Your Mindset

  
Switching to Linux is less about technical hurdles and more about adjusting your mindset

 
XIVA Studio – multimedia-oriented Linux distribution

  
XIVA Studio is a Linux custom distribution that aims to meet the demands of professionals in the areas of video, audio, graphic production

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Shanios – Linux-based immutable operating system

  
Shanios is an immutable desktop Linux distribution based on Arch Linux

 
Review: openSUSE 16.0 Leap

  
The openSUSE distribution has been around, in one form or another, for approximately 30 years.

 
FreeBSD 15.0-BETA1 Now Available

  
getting closer now

 
Development and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Development and more

 
Free Software hasn't won

  
by Dorota

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 12th, 2025

  
The 261st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 12th, 2025.

 
Android Leftovers

  
LineageOS releases Android 16 update despite challenges with Android source code

 
Solus Begins a New Epoch with Polaris Repository and Python 2 Removal

  
Solus Linux enters the Polaris era

 
LinuxHub Prime – Arch-based Linux distribution

  
LinuxHub Prime is an Arch-based Linux distribution with a customised Openbox window manager as its default desktop environment

 
Say goodbye to Linux audio headaches: how PipeWire simplifies everything

  
Linux audio has a reputation for being confusing at best and downright broken at worst

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
MocaccinoOS – minimal Linux meta-distribution

  
MocaccinoOS uses Luet as a package manager, which is completely static and fully based on containers

 
Murena – smartphone OS

  
Murena is a name for the /e/OS operating system, associated open source powered smartphones

 
Linux Kernel 6.16 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.17

  
This is your friendly reminder that, as of today, the Linux 6.16 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life, which means that it’s time to start upgrading your installations to Linux kernel 6.17.

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovets

  
Gentoo, Arch, and more

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and SciML Developer Chat

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Oreon 10 gets a timely update as Windows 10 reaches its end of life - download the alternative operating system now!

  
Alternatives include Linux distributions like the recently updated Ubuntu and Linux Mint

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
XDA on Bazzite and CachyOS (GNU/Linux Distros)

  
distro coverage

 
today's howto

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and Windows TCO

 
Winter Comes Knocking

  
we're entering winter

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download

  
The long-anticipated LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 release is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Wear OS is ignoring iOS, so Tag Heuer made its own Android-based smartwatch OS

 
Tux Machines is Now in CAPCOM Geminispace Aggregator [original]

  
What a pleasant surprise today

 
This 50 MB operating system can resurrect your old PC

  
While the modern version has grown to 700 MB to include necessary drivers and applications, it's still tiny enough to breathe life back into old hardware

 
Linux Foundation Receives More Millions to Front for GAFAM Monopolies

  
now Facebook

 
Valnet on Distributions and Operating Systems: NAS, ChromeOS and Android

  
Some very recent OS articles

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts from Valnet

 
System76’s Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a new variant of its Oryx Pro Linux-powered laptop that ships with the upcoming COSMIC desktop environment on top of the Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS distribution.

 
At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'

  
The FSF looks to bring computing freedom to mobile with LibrePlanet and they also have a new president.

 
9 Ways I Optimized My Linux PC for Gaming (Without Bazzite)

  
You can upgrade your Linux by making a few new habits.

 
Tux Machines Will Find Out Who Funded the Frivolous Lawsuit Against It and Seek Costs [original]

  
The law is a two-edged sword. If one abuses the law, then one can be held accountable.

 
The Diminishing Power of the "Consumer" [original]

  
In a world like this, how valued is the customer?

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches, incidents, and more

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Fedora and more

 
Applications and Games Leftovers

  
Games regarding software and more

 
New EasyOS Release and Redesign

  
some updates from Barry Kauler

 
Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.

 
Pacsea Is a New TUI That Makes Arch Package Browsing Easier

  
Pacsea is a new Rust-written terminal TUI for Arch Linux that unifies official and AUR package searches into a single interface

 
Kdenlive 25.08.1 Released with Stability Fixes and UI Improvements

  
The first maintenance update of Kdenlive 25.08 video editor improves usability and stability with key fixes for rendering

 
Flatpak Doesn’t Work in Ubuntu 25.10, But a Fix is Coming

  
It’s not just you: Flatpak flat-out doesn’t work in the new Ubuntu 25.10 release

 
5 GNOME tweaks that I can't live without

  
GNOME is a fantastic desktop environment (DE) favored by many

 
5 Linux distros that are perfect for running in a VM

  
Linux-based virtual machines, and here are some of the best distros I host inside virtualized environments

 
This is the smallest, fastest Linux distro that actually works for everyday use

  
If it were, Tiny Core Linux or Puppy Linux would be clear winners

 
Good News! Germany's Schleswig-Holstein Completes Massive Migration to Open Source Email Systems

  
German state achieves digital sovereignty by ditching Microsoft for open source solutions.

 
Games: Team Fortress 2 Classic, Adorable Adventures, and More

  
Games related news

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Kicksecure – security hardened Linux distribution

  
Kicksecure is a free and open-source Linux distribution that aims to provide a highly secure computing environment

 
Asmi Linux – Ubuntu-based distribution

  
Asmi Linux is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu

 
Synex – Debian-based distribution that’s designed to be minimalist

  
Synex is billed as an innovative Linux distribution crafted in Argentina, built on the robust foundation of Debian

 
This Week in GNOME: #220 Exemplary Snake

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 03 to October 10

 
GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-10

  
It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for another GNOME Foundation update

 
Protect Yourself Online: A Hands-On Guide to the New Tails 7.0

  
Consider running Tails 7.0, which now offers faster startup and a smoother setup for safer browsing

 
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Orange Pi and  Arduino

  
Hardware picks

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
Security leftovers mostly

 
today's howtos

  
10 howtos for today

 
I Replaced My Toaster's Firmware and Now I'm a Fugitive

  
A Class C felony

 
Microsoft’s Local Accounts Crackdown Is Yet Another Reason to Switch to Linux

  
Microsoft is shutting down more of those workarounds

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles