today's howtos
-
8 Top Commands for Monitoring CPU Utilization in Linux
Monitoring CPU utilization is sometimes quite important, especially when we need to ensure the system’s optimal performance by identifying resource bottlenecks.
-
Can We Cat a ZIP File in GNU/Linux to view its Content?
No, we cannot use the Cat command on GNU/Linux to directly view or read the content of a specific file present inside a ZIP archive. It is becuase the cat is meant to display plain data and unable to handle files like archive files such as ZIP.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to send and receive BlueSky posts with a Raspberry Pi Pico W
Last week I saw a message about atprototools, an API for BlueSky which enables the same functionality found in X, but using the BlueSky platform. I was skeptical at first but I gave it a try. It worked really well and I have a Python app running in less than an hour. But, I wanted something more useful and for that I needed a Raspberry Pi, so I started to investigate migrating the app to a Raspberry Pi 5, and sure that would work, but then fellow maker and BlueSky user Mike Bell had an idea. Bell’s idea was to see if the atprototools module could be used on a Raspberry Pi Pico W. A couple of hours later, we could read posts from BlueSky on a Pico W. A few more hours, and Bell had managed to post to BlueSky from a Pico W.
-
James G ☛ Improving search relevance with word proximity
TF/IDF and BM25 do not account for the proximety of words in documents. This means that a document that mentions “all too well” directly would be treated the same as a document that mentions all the three component words separately.
I have recently updated my site search engine to take into account word proximety when ranking documents.
-
James G ☛ How to find word collocations in a document
In thinking about this ranking change, I also realised ranking documents higher if they contained an exact phrase from a search term would assist with retrieving documents by title. This is a use case I have for my search engine, where I often remember a phrase from a recent blog post and I want to be able to find it with that phrase easily.
-
RIPE ☛ The DNS Server That Lagged Behind
Around the end of October and beginning of November 2024, twenty six African TLDs had a technical problem - one of their authoritative name servers served stale data. This is a tale of monitoring, anycast, and debugging.
-
Robert Birming ☛ Tutorial: Create a Bear Micro Blog
I have many more ideas, like an Apple shortcut for easy posting, a Bearming Theme version, and a footer widget. Subscribe to the newsletter or RSS feed to stay updated.
Anyway, here's a first version of the status blog...
-
ID Root ☛ How To Find IP Address on Rocky Linux
Finding your IP address is a fundamental task when managing a GNU/Linux system, especially in server environments like Rocky Linux. Whether you’re troubleshooting network issues, configuring a static IP, or simply trying to understand your system’s network setup, knowing how to find both your private and public IP addresses is essential.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brasero on AlmaLinux 9
In the world of Linux, having reliable disc burning software is essential for many users. Brasero, a popular and feature-rich application, stands out as an excellent choice for AlmaLinux 9 users. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process of installing Brasero on AlmaLinux 9, a robust and enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution.