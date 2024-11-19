My standard response when someone asks me how I deal with Python being such a slow language is that Python is by far the fastest to write, cleanest, more maintainable programming language I know, and that a bit of a runtime performance penalty is a small price to pay when I'm rewarded with significant productivity gains. I rarely feel Python slows me down, and on the other side I constantly marvel at how fast I code with it compared to other languages.

This weekend I was supposed to attend PyCon Ireland, but a nasty cold is forcing me to stay home instead. Without a lot of energy to do much else, I decided to pass the time running some benchmarks to help me form a better mental image of Python's often criticized performance.