Another Example of "Microsoft Hates Linux" and Winners Of The 2024 Tiny Games Contest
Notebook Check ☛ GTA V Online's new kernel anti-cheat rug-pull unnecessarily breaks Steam Deck and Linux compatibility [Ed: Microsoft hates Linux / Microsoft hates Linux]
A whole nine years after launch, Rockstar Games seems to want to crack down on cheaters in GTA V, announcing that it has implemented BattleEye kernel anti-cheat for online play. GTA Online is no longer compatible with Linux or the Steam Deck, locking Linux gamers to single-player mode exclusively. This is despite multiple BattleEye games verified to run on Steam Deck via Proton.
Anyone who's played GTA Online will know that the game has a bit of a cheater problem, and Rockstar Games seems to want to address that, with the company adding BattleEye anti-cheat via a recent GTA V update. While this is likely good news for some devout GTA Online players, it's caused a bit of a stir in the Steam Deck and Linux gaming community, because the addition of kernel-level anti-cheat means that GTA Online is no longer compatible with Linux or the Steam Deck.
It's FOSS ☛ Wasted! Linux Players Barred from GTA V Online Play
Gaming on Linux has been progressing rather well these past few years, with many single-player games for Windows being compatible with Linux-based operating systems thanks to compatibility layers like Wine and Proton.
There are many supported multiplayer games too, but the ones with anti-cheat usually outright ban players for the transgression of using any other operating system than Windows.
Hackaday ☛ Meet The Winners Of The 2024 Tiny Games Contest
Over the years, we’ve figured out some pretty sure-fire ways to get hackers and makers motivated for contests. One of the best ways is to put arbitrary limits on different aspects of the project, such as how large it can be or how much power it can consume. Don’t believe us? Then just take a look at the entries of this year’s Tiny Games Contest.