Anyone who's played GTA Online will know that the game has a bit of a cheater problem, and Rockstar Games seems to want to address that, with the company adding BattleEye anti-cheat via a recent GTA V update. While this is likely good news for some devout GTA Online players, it's caused a bit of a stir in the Steam Deck and Linux gaming community, because the addition of kernel-level anti-cheat means that GTA Online is no longer compatible with Linux or the Steam Deck.