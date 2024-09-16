Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Science and Academia Under Attack, Imposters Inheriting or Aggressively Seizing the Top Roles
Academia has turned into a bad place
-
Sites Writing Fake News About Linux Using LLMs (Microsoft Hype That Promotes Misinformation)
RMS recently called these "bullshit machines"
New
-
[Meme] Wrong Priorities at Universities
Because what matters isn't expertise
-
Microsoft and the Sunk Cost Fallacy
"Microsoft aims for the sunk cost fallacy"
-
Turning Away Unwanted and/or Predatory Bots
If no human will ever read it, what's the point serving?
-
Links 15/09/2024: Complicated Music Licensing Schemes and Dangers of Sleep Deprivation
Links for the day
-
Links 15/09/2024: Sci-fi London 2024 and Outsourcing to Proton Mail
Links for the day
-
Links 15/09/2024: French Teachers Quit in Droves, Why 'eSports' are Not Sports
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Red Hat Staff Must Learn IBM's Dark History (IBM Still Boosts Donald Trump, So No Lessons Learned)
This isn't a subject for humour
-
Don't Fall for Reputation Laundering and Whitewashing
Remember history, don't pay attention to PR and charm offensives
-
[Meme] Microsoft as a Joke That Writes Itself
"Microsoft confesses its recent security updates…broke Windows 10 security patches"
-
GNU Turns 41 in Just 12 Days
Can truth and science be resuscitated, please?
-
[Meme] Large Language Models (LLMs) Destroy the Web With an Ocean of Disinformation and Misinformation, Falsely Promoted as "Intelligence" by Microsoft et al
"Microsoft bribes the media to say 'Microsoft loves Linux'"
-
Dr. Richard M. Stallman (RMS) Asks People to Stop Calling Large Language Models (LLMs) "Artificial Intelligence" (AI)
"I think that the first step is stop calling them AI"
-
Even Microsoft Boosters Think XBox is Doomed
"Reports Say Morale At Xbox Is “Very Low”"... a Microsoft booster cited by them
-
Dr. Richard M. Stallman (RMS): "There are still people who make it their business to try to stop me from getting invited to speak, and it's a slow process working back from that"
From the talk he gave last month
-
Very Few Invidious Instances Still Work (for Video Playback)
Google has sabotaged Invidious
-
Gemini Links 15/09/2024: MINIbase and Pocket Reform Experience
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, September 14, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, September 14, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):