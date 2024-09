Many Anniversaries

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 16, 2024,

updated Sep 16, 2024



A new stable version of Linux has been released [1, 2] and Linus Torvalds is in Austria right now.

This week we celebrate our wedding anniversary, a week after that we have the anniversary of the server's migration to the UK, and a week after that GNU turns 41. Many anniversaries lately. Last month Linux turned 33, IRC turned 36, and Rianne had her birthday.

Yesterday this site served over a million requests. █