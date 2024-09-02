Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 130 include the ability to translate selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation, overscroll animations enabled as the default behavior for scrollable areas on Linux, and a new Firefox Lab page in Settings to make it easier to try experimental features in Firefox.
Firefox Labs currently lets you enable an AI chatbot, an auto-open on tab switch feature for Picture-in-Picture, support for Service Workers in the Debugger panel, and an address bar feature that shows results during IME (Input Method Editor) composition.