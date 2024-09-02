Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 02, 2024



Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 130 include the ability to translate selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation, overscroll animations enabled as the default behavior for scrollable areas on Linux, and a new Firefox Lab page in Settings to make it easier to try experimental features in Firefox.

Firefox Labs currently lets you enable an AI chatbot, an auto-open on tab switch feature for Picture-in-Picture, support for Service Workers in the Debugger panel, and an address bar feature that shows results during IME (Input Method Editor) composition.

