Software: TaskWarrior, Simplex.Chat, Wireshark

I recently discovered a decentralized chat app called Simplex. I found it while reading a Hacker News article about privacy-focused tools. Actually, it was the one about hiding your phone in a tub of lentils, anyway, after giving it a try, I believe Simplex is one of the best decentralized messaging apps I’ve encountered in a long time.

Delightfully Usable

One of the standout features of Simplex, beyond its decentralized and privacy-focused nature, is that it just works. This isn’t something you can say about many decentralized tools. Simplex is straightforward enough for non-technical users, which is rare in this space. You can install it from the App Store, share a QR code with your contacts, and you’re good. No complicated setup, no firewall headaches, and no fiddling with encryption keys. It works like any other messaging app, which is exactly what I want.