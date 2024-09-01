Software: TaskWarrior, Simplex.Chat, Wireshark
Ben Congdon ☛ TaskWarrior
I haven’t been writing much recently (sound of crickets coming from this year’s blog archive), but this is such an OnBrand™ post that I couldn’t not write it. At work, I’ve been shifting into more of a TL role, and as such I’ve been tracking an increasingly large number of streams of information. We use JIRA for bug/feature level work, but a lot of the stuff that I need to track is more micro-level: Slack threads to respond to, docs to review, reminders to ping
Rick Carlino ☛ Exploring Simplex.Chat, A Scriptable, Decentralized Messaging App
I recently discovered a decentralized chat app called Simplex. I found it while reading a Hacker News article about privacy-focused tools. Actually, it was the one about hiding your phone in a tub of lentils, anyway, after giving it a try, I believe Simplex is one of the best decentralized messaging apps I’ve encountered in a long time.
Delightfully Usable
One of the standout features of Simplex, beyond its decentralized and privacy-focused nature, is that it just works. This isn’t something you can say about many decentralized tools. Simplex is straightforward enough for non-technical users, which is rare in this space. You can install it from the App Store, share a QR code with your contacts, and you’re good. No complicated setup, no firewall headaches, and no fiddling with encryption keys. It works like any other messaging app, which is exactly what I want.
SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.4.0 is now available, (Sat, Aug 31st)
This is the first 4.4 release. Many new features have been added, details are here.