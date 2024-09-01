posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 01, 2024



Quoting: Immich 1.113 Unveils Folder View and Enhanced Tagging —

Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has rolled out its latest update, version 1.113, bringing a slew of highly anticipated features.

Firstly, a crucial advisory for OAuth users: there’s a required change in the Redirect URI settings within your OAuth provider. Users must now replace “app.immich:/” with “app.immich:///oauth-callback.” This adjustment is essential for ensuring seamless integration moving forward.

In response to user demand, Immich now allows users to browse their photos and videos using a folder view, similar to a traditional file explorer. This addition is particularly beneficial for organizing scanned photos that do not fit neatly into a timeline.