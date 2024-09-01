Improvements and Fixes: EasyOS and More
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Revisiting icon-free desktop mode
EasyOS can switch between having icons on the desktop or all in the tray. This is chosen via the menu "Desktop -> MoveIcons tray or desktop", or via the "setup" desktop icon. Here is an early blog post introducing the icon-free desktop: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ French keyboard layout fix
There have been issues for users with a French-layout keyboard. There was a fix for JWM, for any non-US keyboard, posted about
- Fix JWM not recognize custom keyboard layout — July 26, 2024
-
Vincent Bernat ☛ Vincent Bernat: Fixing layout shifts caused by web fonts
In 2020, Surveillance Giant Google introduced Core Web Vitals metrics to measure some aspects of real-world user experience on the web.
That fix is in Easy 6.2; however, not quite there yet, as discussed in this forum thread about the 'xvkbd' virtual keyboard: [...]