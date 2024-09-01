Chromium and Servo Update
Chromium
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Ungoogled Chromium on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you install Ungoogled Chromium web browser on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". Ungoogled Chromium is the free software version of Chrome and its developers offers better privacy by cleaning it out from integrating with Google. This continues our last month's article Librewolf - A Firefox Alternative. Happy installing!
Mozilla
The Servo Blog: This month in Servo: tabbed browsing, backdoored Windows buffs, devtools, and more!
Servo has had several new features land in our nightly builds over the last month: [...]
