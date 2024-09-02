Armbian 24.8 Yelt: Advancing Stability and Performance with New Features and Expanded Support

Armbian, the Linux distribution designed for ARM development boards, has just released version 24.8.1. This version of the operating system brings a ton of updates and enhancements (see full changelog here) that are sure to catch the attention of enthusiasts and developers alike.

Notably, this release focuses on improving hardware compatibility, especially for those using the Odroid XU4 and RK3588 platforms, while also refining the overall system stability and performance. You can download the distro here now.

Key updates in this release include the addition of audio support for HDMI output on the Meson platform and the removal of deprecated patches for the Odroid XU4. The RK3588 edge kernel has been updated to support Linux 6.10, with a stable current branch now available at version 6.8. This ensures that users of the NanoPi R6C and similar boards will have access to the latest kernel improvements.