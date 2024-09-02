Armbian 24.8 Yelt: Advancing Stability and Performance with New Features and Expanded Support
Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades. This version aims to improve stability and performance across a range of supported devices, continuing Armbian’s focus on providing a reliable operating system for diverse hardware platforms. Armbian:
Armbian is an open-source operating system based on Linux, specifically designed for ARM-based single-board computers. It offers a lightweight and customizable environment, allowing users to run various applications and services on devices like the Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, and many others.
BetaNews:
Armbian Linux 24.8.1 improves hardware support and system stability
Armbian, the Linux distribution designed for ARM development boards, has just released version 24.8.1. This version of the operating system brings a ton of updates and enhancements (see full changelog here) that are sure to catch the attention of enthusiasts and developers alike.
Notably, this release focuses on improving hardware compatibility, especially for those using the Odroid XU4 and RK3588 platforms, while also refining the overall system stability and performance. You can download the distro here now.
Key updates in this release include the addition of audio support for HDMI output on the Meson platform and the removal of deprecated patches for the Odroid XU4. The RK3588 edge kernel has been updated to support Linux 6.10, with a stable current branch now available at version 6.8. This ensures that users of the NanoPi R6C and similar boards will have access to the latest kernel improvements.