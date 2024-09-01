Security: Arch Linux, Windows TCO, CISA
Morten Linderud ☛ SSH CA with device and identity attestation: ssh-tpm-ca-authority
The past year I have been hacking around on tools utilizing TPMs, and one of the features I have been interested to learn more about is the device attestation features.
After being a bit inspired by some ideas from people at work, the hackerspace and toots on mastodon, I figure out a SSH certificate authority would be a cool small project to hack on. Last year I wrote an SSH agent with TPM bound keys so this would nicely fit into the existing tooling.
Reproducible Arch images with mkosi
In the previous
article
I investigated how to create a reproducible image but ended up with only
managing to create two identical image directories. In this article we'll end
up with a fully bit-by-bit reproducible filesystem image!
The Conversation ☛ 2024-08-30 [Older] Five notorious cyberattacks that targeted governments [Ed: Typically Windows TCO, e.g. Windows botnets or Windows holes]
CISA ☛ 2024-08-29 [Older] CISA and Partners Release Advisory on RansomHub Ransomware
CISA ☛ 2024-08-29 [Older] CISA Releases Three Industrial Control Systems Advisories
CISA ☛ 2024-08-29 [Older] Rockwell Automation ThinManager ThinServer
CISA ☛ 2024-08-29 [Older] Delta Electronics DTN Soft
CISA ☛ 2024-08-28 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
CISA ☛ 2024-08-28 [Older] CISA and Partners Release Advisory on Iran-based Cyber Actors Enabling Ransomware Attacks on US Organizations [Ed: Enabled largely by Microsoft]