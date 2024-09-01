Debian Development reports and Zyxel GS1900 firmware source dump
Chiark ☛ Free software activity in August 2024
All but about four hours of my Debian contributions this month were sponsored by Freexian. (I ended up going a bit over my 20% billing limit this month.)
Free Software Activities August 2024
Quite a bit of time went into helping organize the FrOSCon FOSS on Mobile dev room (day 1, day 2, summary) but that was all worth it and fun - so was releasing Phosh 0.41.0 (which incidetally happened right before FrOScon). A three years old MR to xdg-spec to add call categories landed (thanks Matthias) allowing us to finally provide proper feedback for e.g. IM calls too. The rest was some OSK improvements (around Indic language support via varnam and layout configuration), some Cell Broadcast advancements (thanks to NGI0 for supporting this) but also some fixes. Here's the details:
Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Zyxel GS1900 firmware source dump
I asked Zyxel for a source dump for GPLed firmware on their GS1900-8HP switches, and after months, they finally obliged (they seemingly had no idea that it should just be, well, available). So I'm dumping it here in case anyone else wants it.