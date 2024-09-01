posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 01, 2024



Quoting: Why I've Gone All In on Fedora Silverblue —

One of the best things about Linux is that you never have to concern yourself with paying for the latest version. As soon as a new version of Fedora Linux hits the servers, I'm can download it—for free.

Like on any device, swapping out one version of an operating system for another is no small task. There are many background libraries getting replaced with newer code, invisible processes that your desktop apps depend on in order to function. It's incredibly easy for things to break. It's no small thing that, for so many years, most Linux upgrades tend to go fine. Still, there's always been the risk that things could go sideways.

With Fedora Silverblue, that risk has been alleviated. Silverblue is one of what the Fedora Project refers to as "atomic desktops," which are also commonly called immutable. Neither of those names is immediately intuitive, so here's an explanation: instead of replacing individual system components during system updates, Silverblue replaces the entire system at once.