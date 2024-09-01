posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 01, 2024



Quoting: KDE Plasma 6 upgrade for stable Gentoo Linux – Gentoo Linux —

Exciting news for stable Gentoo users: It’s time for the upgrade to the new “megaversion” of the KDE community desktop environment, KDE Plasma 6! Together with KDE Gear 24.05.2, where now most of the applications have been ported, and KDE Frameworks 6.5.0, the underlying library architecture, KDE Plasma 6.1.4 will be stabilized over the next days. The base libraries of Qt 6 are already available.

More technical information on the upgrade, which should be fairly seamless, as well as architecture-specific notes can be found in a repository news item. Enjoy!