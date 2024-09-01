wayland-protocols 1.37
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 01, 2024
wayland-protocols 1.37 is now available.
This release contains three new protocols:
* xdg-toplevel-icon
Associate an icon with a toplevel window.
* ext-image-capture-source
* ext-image-copy-capture
A set of protocols that together allow capturing the pixel content of
outputs and toplevels.
Apart from this, it includes the usual protocol documentation
improvements and fixes, as well as clarification of existing protocol
review practices.
Enjoy!
Andri Yngvason (2):
ext-image-capture-source-v1: new protocol
ext-image-copy-capture-v1: new protocol
Derek Foreman (1):
various: Fix definition of double-buffered state
Jonas Ådahl (1):
build: Bump version to 1.37
Matthias Klumpp (1):
staging: Add xdg-toplevel-icon protocol for dedicated toplevel icons
Nicolas Fella (1):
tablet-v2: Fix feedback description in mode_switch
PolyMeilex (1):
Fix some trivial typos
Simon Ser (7):
ci: don't run pipelines in forks
readme: s/Makefile.am/meson.build/
readme: use references for links
readme: recommend using "Draft:" prefix for RFC protocols
members: trim trailing comma
governance: document review requirements
xdg-toplevel-icon: add error for destroyed wl_buffer
Xaver Hugl (1):
staging/tearing-control: clarify what happens after wl_surface destruction
YaoBing Xiao (1):
pointer-gestures: Add punctuation to clarify gesture cycles
git tag: 1.37
