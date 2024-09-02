Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
CNX Software ☛ GAOMON PD2200 pen display review – A 21.5-inch drawing tablet tested with Windows 11, Ubuntu 24.04, Krita software [Ed: $400 'gift' for 'review' (ad)]
We tested the display and stylus in Windows 11 and Ubuntu 22.04 without issues, while using Krita open-source software to draw with the AP32 stylus allowing full use of the different pressure sensitivity levels. We find the larger 21.5-inch size to be better suited for drawing than the smaller 16-inch display on the HUION Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K), and the monitor stand is really helpful for people wanting to use it both as a monitor and a drawing tablet.
Ken Shirriff ☛ The Pentium as a Navajo weaving
Hurrying through the National Gallery of Art five minutes before closing, I passed a Navajo weaving with a complex abstract pattern. Suddenly, I realized the pattern was strangely familiar, so I stopped and looked closely. The design turned out to be an image of Intel's Pentium chip, the start of the long-lived Pentium family.1 The weaver, Marilou Schultz, created the artwork in 1994 using traditional materials and techniques. The rug was commissioned by Intel as a gift to AISES (American Indian Science & Engineering Society) and is currently part of an art exhibition—Woven Histories: Textiles and Modern Abstraction—focusing on the intersection between abstract art and woven textiles.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi Pico drives tiny level crossing lights for a model train
The lights work by not just detecting when the first train car has passed a sensor but also checking for when the caboose has made its way through. This makes the lights operate more realistically in the way you would find at an actual intersection. All of the logic is handled by the Raspberry Pi Pico.