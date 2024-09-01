Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Cheaters and Spammers Like These Do Real Damage to Real Sites (Like AnandTech)
So-called 'Linux' sites
-
The Only Article in Linux.com This Month Was Not an Article But a Link (and It's SPAM)
just a link to another site
-
We Turn Out to Have Been Right About Rust
Rust won't vanish completely; the hype will, just like with Haskell
-
The Creator of GNU/Linux is in His 70s and His Manifesto Turns 40 in Half a Year
if we care about science, history, truth, honesty etc. we must go back to GNU, GPL, GCC etc.
New
-
Links 31/08/2024: Kremlin Targets Galina Timchenko, AnandTech Saying Goodbye
Links for the day
-
Links 31/08/2024: IndieWeb Rebounding, Arlington National Cemetery Incident Reveals Fascism is on the Ballots
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 31/08/2024: Receipts and Tab Cleaning
Links for the day
-
Red Hat is Reselling Microsoft Azure (Proprietary, Surveillance, Complete With Back Doors)
promoting Microsoft's control over your computing
-
[Meme] The Devil's Kitchen
"In des Teufels Kuche sein"
-
It's FOSS or It's Microsoft?
How to distract...
-
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part VIII - Medical Surveillance Growing in the Amazon
A recent presentation by a reader of ours
-
[Meme] Microsoft Wants You to Forget...
The gaslighting abusive spouse
-
Links 31/08/2024: Climate, Censorship, and Conflict (CCC)
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 31/08/2024: Personal Posts and Social Control Media Cross-posting
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, August 30, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, August 30, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):