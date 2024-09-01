posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 01, 2024



Quoting: I've tested dozens of operating systems. Fedora 40 beta is the fastest I've tried | ZDNET —

On the surface, Fedora 40 beta doesn't really look all that different from any of its predecessors. It's GNOME (at least the default version is), as you'd expect. It's a minimal desktop that offers maximum efficiency. It has the usual top bar, Application Overview, Dash, and a smattering of useful applications (that can easily be added to from the Software store GUI). It's exactly what you've come to expect.

Except that, it's fast. Like, "wait for me" kinda fast.

I'm a fast typist, so when I went to test the new Global Search in Files, I was shocked at how quickly the results appeared as I typed... almost as if the file manager was anticipating what I was about to write.

This got me excited for Fedora.