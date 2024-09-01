I've been having fun exploring G'MIC! I think I could explore for months, since our version of G'MIC says it has 569 filters, and that's just in G'MIC … GIMP already has hundreds of its own filters. Let's play some more.

I went to the Repair section. One of the effects is called Bayer Reconstruction, and looks similar to the GIMP tool Colors > Desaturate > Desaturate. The first image is from G'MIC, and the second is from the GIMP tool, using a photo of mine.