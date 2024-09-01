today's howtos
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How to Set up Automatic Updates on AlmaLinux
Keeping your AlmaLinux system up-to-date is essential for maintaining security, stability, and optimal performance. As a system administrator, manually updating packages can be time-consuming and prone to oversight. Fortunately, AlmaLinux, a community-driven, RHEL-based distribution, offers tools like dnf-automatic to automate the update process.
-
ID Root ☛ Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS Now Available
Ubuntu, one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, has just released its latest Long-Term Support (LTS) version, Ubuntu 24.04.1. This release brings a host of new features, performance improvements, and enhanced security, solidifying Ubuntu’s position as a reliable and user-friendly operating system for both personal and enterprise use.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GNOME on Fedora 40
Fedora 40 is a versatile and powerful GNU/Linux distribution that offers users a wide range of customization options. One of the most popular desktop environments for Fedora is GNOME, which provides a sleek, user-friendly interface and a plethora of features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LocalSend on Ubuntu 24.04
In the world of file sharing, LocalSend has emerged as a powerful open-source and cross-platform alternative to Apple’s AirDrop. This innovative application allows users to seamlessly transfer files, folders, and messages across devices on a local network without relying on an internet connection.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSpeedTest on AlmaLinux 9
OpenSpeedTest is a powerful open-source tool designed to test network speed and performance. As an AlmaLinux 9 user, having a reliable way to measure your network’s capabilities is essential for ensuring optimal connectivity and troubleshooting issues.
-
-
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ SSL Connection Error? Here’s how to fix it!
What are SSL certifications, and what is an SSL connection error? SSL stands for Secure Socket Layer and is a security protocol that provides authentication, integrity, and privacy to Internet Communications. It is the predecessor to the TLS encryption used today.
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ GIMP Tutorial: PlayIng With G'MIC, Part 4
I've been having fun exploring G'MIC! I think I could explore for months, since our version of G'MIC says it has 569 filters, and that's just in G'MIC … GIMP already has hundreds of its own filters. Let's play some more.
I went to the Repair section. One of the effects is called Bayer Reconstruction, and looks similar to the GIMP tool Colors > Desaturate > Desaturate. The first image is from G'MIC, and the second is from the GIMP tool, using a photo of mine.
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Tip Top Tips: What Is My External IP Address?
It seems that this subject has not been up since 2011, but I do not think it is less relevant now, so I would like to present a script that displays the external IP address (IPv4 only) using different methods and different external servers. I developed the method for a script that updates my DNS entry in my DNS provider's database. That script tries each server in order until it gets a reply, thus making it resilient to any individual site not working. The original script used lwp-request, but since this apparently had issues with missing dependencies on some machines, I have redone it using curl.
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ GNU TeXmacs: How to Create a Bibliography and Add Citations
While writing last month's article, I realized that certain tasks in TeXmacs might be a bit intimidating for users who are unfamiliar with the (La)TeX ecosystem. Although TeXmacs does not use (La)TeX directly, its method of creating bibliographies and handling citations / references follows “the LaTeX way”.
If you decided to explore TeXmacs but have little or no prior LaTeX experience, and are wondering how to create a bibliography and add citations to your document, I will attempt to demystify the process. It is not complicated once you acquire some basic knowledge of two programs: BibTeX and JabRef.