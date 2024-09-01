ComputerWeekly Puff Pieces for the Linux Foundation, Including Fluff and Hype for the Great "AI" Scam
Computer Weekly ☛ The rise and rise of open source in China
China’s embrace of open-source software has evolved into a powerful force in the global technology landscape, driving innovations in cloud computing, AI and other areas
Computer Weekly ☛ How open source is shaping AI developments
The Linux Foundation outlines efforts to bolster enterprise AI adoption through a framework for managing and deploying AI applications, standardised tooling and open data alternatives
Kernel Space
Computer Weekly ☛ Linus Torvalds discusses Linux development, security and AI at KubeCon
Linus Torvalds delves into the challenges in Linux development, the importance of swift security responses, and artificial intelligence’s future role in kernel programming
