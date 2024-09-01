Folks Getting Ready for Akademy 2024
Volker Krause ☛ Getting ready for Akademy 2024
In less than a week this year’s Akademy starts in Würzburg, Germany, and as usual I’m very much looking forward to that :)
Akademy starts with two days full of presentations. Online participation is possible as well, you can register here.
I have two talks myself.
Getting ready for Akademy
Two years ago at Akademy in Barcelona the venue Wifi details were printed onto our attendee badges as QR code. Already during the conference I started adding a scanner to the networks menu using our fantastic Prison Framework scanner feature. However, with Qt 6 at the horizon and its significant changes to Qt Multimedia I didn’t pursuit it further at the time. Then, whenever I attended another sprint or got to a hotel where they handed out Wifi QR codes, I was reminded that I still haven’t finished the thing.
Getting ready for Akademy
Next Saturday, this year’s Akademy starts in Würzburg, Germany. After a rather long absence – the last Akademy I attended in person was in Mechelen (2008) – I am very much looking forward to meet old friends and make new ones. Mainly due to my own summer vacation plans and conflicting family matters, I was not able to make it to the event in recent years. Now, as the venue is only just over 100 kilometers from my home and I have no other commitments, I’m traveling to
My plan is to arrive on Friday late afternoon and join the welcome event. The conference schedule is pretty loaded and I have only decided on a few talks I definitely want to visit. For more, I need to take another look at the schedule and also the list of planned BoFs on Monday and Tuesday.
Topics I am interested in are (not in a particular order)
- Getting KMyMoney to be properly build on the CI/CD for MacOS (both ARM and x86_64)
- Meet people in person I only know from the online world
- What is needed on the project configuration (Gitlab, metadata) side to move onto KF6
For 1. I hope to get some more background information out of the KDE’s CI and CD Infrastructure talk held by Ben, Hannah, Julius and Volker on Sunday and the CI/CD BoF on Tuesday.. For other topics I will see.
Looking forward to seeing many of you KDE fellows next week in Würzburg!