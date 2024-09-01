Armbian 24.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10 Support, Expanded Desktop Options

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 01, 2024,

updated Sep 01, 2024



Armbian 24.8 comes three months after Armbian 24.5 and introduces enhanced stability for RK3588 hardware with the latest bootloader upgrades, smoother visuals with 4K60p video acceleration for KDE Plasma and GNOME images, and full support for the BigTreeTech CB1 IO board for your 3D printing projects.

It also adds support for new ARM boards, including the Libre Alta and Solitude, Radxa E25, Rock 5C, RISCV64 and Banana Pi F3, and introduces 3D acceleration support on the Debian-based Armbian builds, enhances ThinkPad X13s support, and

