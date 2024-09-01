posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 01, 2024



Quoting: System76 Darter Pro Linux laptop review —

In a world where people primarily think of Mac and Windows as the two main operating systems for computers, there are other options available for those with specific needs or who want to break free from the constraints of these operating systems. Linux has remained a popular choice for developers, tech enthusiasts, and privacy-conscious users, and the demand for high-quality hardware in this realm has never been greater.

Like all the best Linux laptops we've tested, the Darter Pro is designed with these users and Linux in mind, making it a strong option in a market filled with alternatives. System76, a company known for its dedication to open-source software and user empowerment, offers a machine that not only meets the technical requirements of its users but also reflects the principles of the Linux community. Whether you need a robust development environment, a secure computing experience, or a reliable laptop that works seamlessly, the Darter Pro offers a top-notch solution that distinguishes it from other Linux-compatible laptops.