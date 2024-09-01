posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 01, 2024



These 5 Linux Commands Make Reading Large Files Easier

Most of the time, Linux is very close-lipped. You have to work on the assumption that no news is good news. If your last command didn’t raise an error message, you can assume everything went well.

At other times, Linux can swamp you with information. Before the introduction of systemd and journalctl, the tools and techniques we’re going to cover here would have been used to tame sprawling log files, but they can be applied to any file.

They can also be applied to streams of data and to the output of commands.