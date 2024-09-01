posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 01, 2024



Quoting: Windows Gamers Should Try Out This Gaming-Focused Linux OS —

Forget what you've heard about Linux not being viable for gaming—that's an outdated myth. Linux gaming has come a long way, and the success of the Steam Deck is a living testament to that.

In case you didn’t know, the popular handheld gaming PC from Valve runs on SteamOS, which is a Linux-based operating system. You can check out ProtonDB for a comprehensive catalog of games that run on the Steam Deck. It's an eye-opening resource that showcases just how far Linux gaming has come.