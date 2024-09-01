The most popular Linux distributions suitable for beginners

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 01, 2024



When it comes to computer operating systems, Windows reigns with the top market share globally. While Windows is the most widely used operating system in the world, it is not without its many unfortunate issues. Without getting into those issues, several contenders emerge as alternatives to Windows, including Linux, macOS, and ChromeOS.

Linux holds a special place in every tech enthusiast’s heart. For one, it is the most popular open-source and free operating system. Additionally, it is known for its customization features to match your preferences. Linux is also known for its strong security updates and overall performance efficiency. Lastly, Linux is revered worldwide for its dedicated and active support from its community of users.

Yet, Linux is not without its shortcomings. Most notably, the most common complaint about Linux is that it's too complicated and has a steep learning curve compared to other operating systems. Luckily, there are many different distributions of Linux, referred to as distros, that allow beginners to experience the rewarding benefits of Linux with a more user-friendly and manageable experience. Below, we will overview the most popular Linux distros for beginners.

