PCLinuxOS Magazine, Screenshots, and More

When Google decided to tighten up security (a.k.a. made it difficult to get to your own data), I believed that I wouldn't be able to link orage to my data anymore. Numerous online searches showed that others had the same problem, lots of questions, but no answers. There is a vdirsyncer manual online, but I found it hard to follow. But I persisted with the manual, and eventually found the answer. It turns out the solution wasn't that difficult. All it involved was uninstalling the old version of vdirsyncer, and installing the up to date one. Then uninstalling requests-oauthlib, and installing python-aiohttp-oauthlib. And apart from that, not much had changed. I now have everything working again!

I have been testing the PCLinuxOS Debian Edition Xfce version, and it works without any problems up until now. My only worry is that vdirsyncer's access to my Google Calendar will be time-limited. At the time of writing, it seems OK. I have also tested it on standard PCLOS Xfce. It should also work on non-XFCE desktops, because Orage is no longer tied to the XFCE panel.