Nitrux 3.6.1 Immutable and Systemd-Free Distro Improves Language Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 02, 2024



Still powered by a Liqurix-flavored Linux 6.9 kernel, Nitrux 3.6.1 looks like a small release that mainly adds support for additional languages, including Ukrainian, Georgian, Korean, Kurdish, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Albanian, Serbian, Swedish, Turkish, Catalan, Tatar Crimean, Czech, Welsh, Danish, Greek Modern, Estonian, Persian, Finnish, Irish Gaelic, and Hindi.

A new app has been added as well in Nitrux 3.6.1, namely the pipx package manager that installs and runs Python applications in an isolated environment. On top of that, the new Nitrux release brings desktop launchers to install the LibreOffice office suite and Bauh graphical interface for managing your Linux software.

