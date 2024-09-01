Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Linux Out Loud
-
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 579
All packages in the **tcl** software set: **expect** , **hfstuil** , **tcl**
and **tclx** , **tk** and **tix**.
shasum -a256=726398d117672bd003d3c65f1e35cb46cec933edc0bd0aff779bcca4f09f7ea0
-
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 96: Evil Plots and Massive Storage
In episode 96 of GNU/Linux Out Loud, the hosts are back with a mix of tech mischief and massive upgrades! Matt shares how a backdoored Windows gaming laptop pushed him into building a custom desktop—just don’t forget that CPU cooler!