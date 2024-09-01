Security and Windows TCO Exemplified
The Register UK ☛ End-of-life IP cams being used to spread new Mirai botnet
The vulnerability (CVSS 8.7, CVE-2024-7029) was reported to CISA by security researchers from Akamai, who said the campaign they discovered leveraging the remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in AVTECH AVM1203 IP cameras they found has been active since early 2024, but the vulnerability is much older.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ ICYMI: Use Netflix Secret Menu To Unlock New Movies
A remote worker hired by KnowBe4 as a software engineer on its internal IT team was actually a persona controlled by a North Korean threat actor, the security firm revealed in a blog post Tuesday, according to an article from Cyberscoop. Detailing a seemingly thorough interview process that included background checks, verified references and four video conference-based interviews, KnowBe4 founder and CEO Stu Sjouwerman said the worker avoided being caught by using a valid identity that was stolen from a U.S.-based individual. The scheme was further enhanced by the actor using a stock image augmented by artificial intelligence. An internal investigation started when KnowBe4's InfoSec Security Operations Center team detected “a series of suspicious activities” from the new hire. The remote worker was sent an Apple laptop, which was flagged by the company on July 15 when malware was loaded onto the machine. The AI-filtered photo, meanwhile, was flagged by the company's Endpoint Detection and Response software.
Windows TCO
India Times ☛ Crowdstrike executive to testify before Congress on IT [sic] outage
The committee had sent a letter in July to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz asking him to testify on last week's global tech [sic] outage. CrowdStrike did not immediately comment Friday.
The July 19 incident led to worldwide flight cancellations and impacted industries around the globe including banks, health care, media companies and hotels chains. The outage disrupted [Internet] services, affecting 8.5 million Microsoft Windows devices.
