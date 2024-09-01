Security and Windows TCO Exemplified

The committee had sent a letter in July to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz asking him to testify on last week's global tech [sic] outage. CrowdStrike did not immediately comment Friday.

The July 19 incident led to worldwide flight cancellations and impacted industries around the globe including banks, health care, media companies and hotels chains. The outage disrupted [Internet] services, affecting 8.5 million Microsoft Windows devices.