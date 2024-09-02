posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 02, 2024



Quoting: Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for September - Fedora Magazine —

After a long resting period, I’m back with more Cool Apps to try in flatpak format.

This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions.

Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.

Please read “Getting started with Flatpak“. In order to enable flathub as your flatpak provider, use the instructions on the flatpak site.