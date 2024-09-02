Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Kev Quirk ☛ The One Feature I Really Wish Mastodon Had
Eugen, the founder of Mastodon, has taken steps in the past to remove the the local timeline from the official Mastodon apps. After a lot of push back, they relented and added it, albeit very hidden. Eugen commented on a Github issue about the topic: [...]
Murtuzaali Surti ☛ Creating Git Hooks Using Husky
For example, if you want to format your code using a formatting tool before committing the code, you can add git hook to do that using the following command in unix based OS' such as Mac or Linux: [...]
[Old] Morten Linderud ☛ The State of Hy
Hy is a Lisp leeching living off the Python world. It compiles down to Python’s AST and is completely bidirectional, you can import Hy into Python and vica versa seamlessly! It just works. Hy is also more portable then normal Python code. Any code you write with Hy can be run on Python 2.6, 2.7, 3.2, 3.3, even 3.4 and pypy! It’s a rather young language but have hit a one year mark, but it does not mean Hy dosn’t got neato features.