Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Hy is a Lisp leeching living off the Python world. It compiles down to Python’s AST and is completely bidirectional, you can import Hy into Python and vica versa seamlessly! It just works. Hy is also more portable then normal Python code. Any code you write with Hy can be run on Python 2.6, 2.7, 3.2, 3.3, even 3.4 and pypy! It’s a rather young language but have hit a one year mark, but it does not mean Hy dosn’t got neato features.