Steam, Free Games, and GNU/Linux Gaming
Steam’s Making It Easier Than Ever to Find Free Games
Steam has introduced a new tab designed to help users discover free games more easily. The tab highlights a variety of free-to-play games, making it more convenient for users to browse and access titles that don’t require a purchase. This update is part of Steam’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience by streamlining access to different types of games available on the platform. The new tab’s interface is user-friendly, allowing gamers to quickly filter and find games that fit their preferences. This move is likely to attract more users to Steam, especially those looking for high-quality games without any upfront cost. By improving visibility for free games, Steam is positioning itself as a go-to destination for budget-conscious gamers.
HowTo Geek ☛ These Totally Free Games Are Worth Playing in 2024
Most "free" games are used to push ads, subscriptions, microtransactions, and dubious games of chance (that never quite meet the legal definition of gambling). They can leave you feeling frustrated, even if you haven't spent a penny. Here are 12 completely free games that don't do any of that. What Makes a Game Truly Free? I've set a few conditions for this roundup to make sure these games are as 'free' as free can be: [...]
[Repeat] Forbes ☛ Linux Scores A Surprising Gaming Victory Against Windows 11
The conversation around gaming on Linux has changed significantly during the last several years. It’s a success story engineered by passionate developers working on the Linux kernel and the open-source graphics stack (and certainly bolstered by the Steam Deck). Many of them are employed by Valve and Red Hat. Many are enthusiasts volunteering their time to ensure Linux gaming continues to improve. Don’t worry, this isn’t going to be a history lesson, but it’s an appropriate way to introduce yet another performance victory Linux is claiming over Windows.
[Repeat] Forbes ☛ Ubuntu Scores Surprise Victories Over Windows In New AMD Benchmarks
Only 3 years ago, we lived in a world where reviewing new AMD hardware on Linux — even months after its release — was problematic at best. My Radeon RX 6800 review here at Forbes was limited to Windows because despite collaboration with the tech geniuses and graphics driver gurus of the Linux community, it was nearly impossible to get the GPU running on various Linux distributions.
Blue Protocol Is Shutting Down And Its Global Team Shuffled To Other Amazon Projects
The gaming community was taken by surprise last week when Bandai Namco Online and Amazon Games announced the shutdown of Blue Protocol and the cancellation of its global release. Despite the grim news, Amazon has assured fans that developers working on the game’s global version will not face layoffs but will instead transition to other projects within the company.